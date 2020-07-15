Adolf Schrott

SCHROTT CEC, AAC, ADOLF
95, of Providence, Rhode Island, passed away at home with members of his loving family on Sunday, July 12, 2020. He was the loving husband to Helga P. (Fiala) Schrott for 61 years and a devoted father and Opa; survived by his daughters, Karin A. Schrott, Erica M. Decof and her husband Mark B. Decof, son Dwight E. Schrott and his wife Erin L. (Rathbun) Schrott; his two granddaughters, Mallory B. Decof, Emily K. (Decof) Estrela and her husband, Branden N. Estrela and his grandson Zachary T. Decof; his two great granddaughters, Evelyn Estrela and Vivienne Estrela, and his brother, Herbert Schrott of Austria.
Devoted to his family and dedicated to his profession in Culinary Arts, Adolf began his career at the Chateau Frontenac in Quebec, worked at the Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles, and then accepted a position with the Sheraton Biltmore in Providence. He ended his career as an Executive Chef for the State of Rhode Island. He was retired for 30 years and spent his retirement dedicated to his family and traveling. During his lifetime, Adolf traveled to over 30 countries and spoke several languages.
Adolf was a very accomplished chess player his entire life. He was a member of the United States Chess Federation, competed in many tournaments and also enjoyed teaching chess to his family and friends.
Adolf was a founding member of the American Culinary Federation, Rhode Island Chapter. He was the Chapter's first President, and was inducted into the American Academy of Chefs. Adolf was the recipient of many awards, including the Rhode Island Chapter Lifetime Achievement Award.
One of his greatest professional honors was the dedication of his exhibit, "A Chef's Remembrance," which is located at Johnson & Wales University.
Visiting hours are from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. on Thursday, July 16 at Monahan, Drabble and Sherman Funeral Home, 230 Waterman Street, Providence, RI. Funeral services will begin on Friday, July 17 at 10:00 A.M. with a Mass of Christian Burial at The Church of Saint Sebastian, located at 67 Cole Avenue, Providence, RI, followed by burial services at Swan Point Cemetery, Providence, RI. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in memory of Chef Adolf Schrott to the Gino Corelli Scholarship Fund, American Culinary Federation, Rhode Island Chapter, P.O. Box 316, Saunderstown, RI 02874. Condolences may be left at monahandrabblesherman.com