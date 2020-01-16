|
MALIKIAN, ADRIAN (TASHDJIAN)
92, a resident of Tockwotton on the Waterfront in East Providence for the past five years, formerly of Cranston, passed away Saturday, January 11, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Edward J. Malikian. Born in Haifa, Palestine, she was the daughter of the late Katchig and Yeranouhi (Zarzavachian) Tashdjian.
Adrian was an aesthetician and owner of Adrienne's European Skin Care in Cranston for many years before retiring.
She was the devoted mother of Viviane Shaghalian (Dr. Walter) of Cranston and Dr. Joseph E. Malikian (Jeanne) of Westchester, NY; cherished grandmother of Janine Shaghalian Donlan (Bart) of Cranston, Dr. Justin W. Shaghalian (Catherine) of Seekonk, MA, Ashley Malikian Cooke (Joseph) and Alexander Joseph Malikian all of Westchester, NY; loving great-grandmother of Samuel, Lila, Hailey and Colt; and dear sister of Ankine Dadian of San Antonio, TX, Arpine Bathiche of Dubai, Zaven Tashdjian of Westchester, NY and Yeran Tashdjian of Lebanon.
Adrian's Funeral Service to which relatives and friends are invited, will be held on Saturday, January 18th at 11 a.m. in Sts. Vartanantz Armenian Apostolic Church, Providence. Burial will be private and visiting hours are respectfully omitted.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Sts. Vartanantz Church, 402 Broadway, Providence, RI 02909. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 16, 2020