Glasson, Adrian S.
ADRIAN SMITH GLASSON, 27, died on March 20, 2020. The son of Tori Smith and Jay Glasson of Providence, RI, Adrian attended Henry Barnard School in Providence. He graduated high school at Wisdom Ranch in Arco, Idaho, where in addition to earning his degree, he learned to ride horses and motorcycles, push cattle downrange, lay barb wire fencing, deliver calves, and oversee the irrigation system. During his short life, he worked as an irrigation installer, golf course greenskeeper, laborer, and for the last few years, as a maintenance technician for Armory Management in Providence. Adrian loved his family, friends, and family dogs, as well as baseball, drumming, video games, fishing, and being outdoors. A smart, caring, sensitive young man, Adrian lived life with enthusiasm and humor on his own terms. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his aunt Connie Glasson, his uncle Clay Smith, his best friends Tomas Savignano and Nick Hopkins-Stanley and his border terrier, Plum. Friends wishing to honor Adrian's memory can make a donation to the First Unitarian Church of Providence fbo Dino Germani Food Pantry, 1 Benevolent Street, Providence, RI 02903. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 27, 2020