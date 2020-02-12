The Providence Journal Obituaries
|
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 942-1220
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
Agatha (Salciccia) Spremulli

Agatha (Salciccia) Spremulli Obituary
SPREMULLI, AGATHA (SALCICCIA)
94, of Providence, passed away on Monday, February 10, 2020. She was the loving mother of Lorraine Spremulli-Jessop (husband Ken) and Michael Spremulli (wife JoAnn). Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Home Service on Thursday, Feb 13th, at 11:00 a.m. in the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Ave., Cranston. Burial will take place in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. Visiting Hours: Thursday morning from 9:00-11:00 a.m. Visit NardolilloFH.com for complete obituary and online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 12, 2020
