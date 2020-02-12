|
SPREMULLI, AGATHA (SALCICCIA)
94, of Providence, passed away on Monday, February 10, 2020. She was the loving mother of Lorraine Spremulli-Jessop (husband Ken) and Michael Spremulli (wife JoAnn). Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Home Service on Thursday, Feb 13th, at 11:00 a.m. in the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Ave., Cranston. Burial will take place in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. Visiting Hours: Thursday morning from 9:00-11:00 a.m. Visit NardolilloFH.com for complete obituary and online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 12, 2020