Agnes A. "Aggie" DiMascio
DiMASCIO, AGNES "AGGIE" A.
87, of Cranston, passed away on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at RI Hospital. Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late Paul DiMascio, Sr. and Mary L. (Bertone) DiMascio. Agnes was a hairdresser at the former Marion's Beauty Shop for many years, before retiring.
She was the dear sister of Loretta DiMascio of Cranston, Domenic G. DiMascio of CA, and the late Angelo DiMascio and Paul DiMascio, Jr. Agnes also leaves behind her loving nieces and nephews.
Her funeral services will be private. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.

Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 16, 2020.
