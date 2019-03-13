Home

Hill Funeral Home - EAST GREENWICH
822 MAIN ST
East Greenwich, RI 02818
(401) 884-9222
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Visitation
822 MAIN ST
East Greenwich, RI 02818
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Funeral service
822 MAIN ST
East Greenwich, RI 02818
WOLFE, AGNES C. "KELLY"
83 of East Greenwich and formerly of West Palm Beach, FL passed away March 10, 2019. She was the wife of the late Gerald A. Wolfe, Jr. Born in New York, NY she was a daughter of the late John and Mary (Carney) Kelly.
She is survived by five sons, Gerald III, John, Thomas, Timothy and Terrance Wolfe, seven grand grandchildren, four great grandchildren and brothers James and John Kelly. She was the sister of the late M. Teresa McDougall.
Funeral service Saturday March 16th at 11:00 am at the Hill Funeral Home, 822 Main St., East Greenwich. Burial will be in Highland Memorial Park, Johnston. Visitation prior to the service will be held from 9 – 11 am. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the .
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 13, 2019
