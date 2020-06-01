FURTADO, AGNES L.
(Piantedosi), 103, of Johnston, previously of North Providence, passed away on May 29, 2020. She was the wife of the late John Costa Furtado. Born October 5, 1916 in Cranston, she was a daughter of the late Lucio and Isabella (Iafrate) Piantedosi.
Agnes worked in the textile and jewelry industry before retiring.
She is survived by two daughters, Ruth Baffoni and Joann Parrillo, both of Johnston, six grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, and three great-great grandchildren. She was the sister of the late Edith Marsella.
Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday at 10 am in Our Lady of Grace Church, Johnston. Burial will follow in St. Ann Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Our Lady of Grace Memorial Fund, 4 Lafayette St., Johnston, RI 02919. www.robbinsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 1, 2020.