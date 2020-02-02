The Providence Journal Obituaries
|
Agnes (Pezzera) Matarese Obituary
MATARESE, AGNES (PEZZERA)
95, of Cranston passed away on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at Kent Hospital in Warwick. She was the beloved wife of the late Americo Matarese. Born in Providence, Agnes was the daughter of the late Nicola and Louise (Tedeschi) Pezzera.
She is survived by her beloved nephew, Vincent P. Matarese, and her good friend, June Fascitelli, both of Cranston. Agnes also leaves behind many loving nieces and nephews. Agnes was the dear sister of the late Alfred and Ralph Pezzera.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial in Our Lady of Grace Church on Monday, February 3rd at 10 a.m. Visiting hours are respectfully omitted. Burial will take place in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady of Grace Memorial Society, 4 Lafayette Street, Johnston, RI 02919. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 2, 2020
