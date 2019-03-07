Home

George C Lima Funeral Home Inc
367 High St
Bristol, RI 02809
(401) 253-9594
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
8:30 AM - 10:30 AM
George C Lima Funeral Home Inc
367 High St
Bristol, RI 02809
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Elizabeth Church
577 Wood Street
Agnes (Carreira) Nunes Obituary
NUNES, Agnes (Carreira)
Agnes (Carreira) Nunes, 96, formerly of Bay View Ave passed away on March 5, 2019. She was the wife of the late Arthur P. Nunes, who preceded her in death on January 7, 2001.They were married for 60 years. She was the daughter of the late Manuel D. and Sara (Fidalgo) Carreira. She is survived by her children Arthur Nunes Jr of Bristol and Lenora Deane and her husband Bruce of Winterhaven FL; 3 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren and her sister Bernadina Correia. Calling hours are Friday, March 8th 8:30 – 10:30 AM at the George Lima Funeral Home 367 High Street with a Mass of Christian Burial, 11 AM at St. Elizabeth Church 577 Wood Street. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery Memorial donations may be made to: Bristol Rescue Squad PO Box 775 Bristol, RI 02809 or St. Elizabeth Manor Activities Fund 1 Dawn Hill Bristol, RI 02809 www.limafh.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 7, 2019
