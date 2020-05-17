|
|
QUACKENBUSH, AGNES (Fasjian)
72, a retired registered nurse passed away Friday, May 15, 2020 at the West View Nursing Home in West Warwick. She was the wife of the late Henry W. Quackenbush. Agnes was the beloved mother of Henry D. Quackenbush (Jaimie), Micheal J. Quackenbush (Kelly), and Todd A. Quackenbush (Katie); loving grandmother of Austin, Keegan, Braelyn, Gideon, Zyllah, and the late Ezekial. She was the sister of Richard Fasjian and Julie Moore.
Her funeral will be private at the convenience of the family. Information and condolences, visit TheQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on May 17, 2020