|
|
ROMELCZYK, AGNES (KOSKO)
95, of Warwick, a homemaker, passed on Friday, November 22, 2019 at West View Nursing Home. She was the beloved wife of John Z. Romelczyk and loving mother of Gerald J. Romelczyk (Carolyn); sister of the late John, Michael, Susan and Mary and cherished grandmother of Kathryn Romelczyk (Justice Gudorf) and Eric Romelczyk (Elizabeth Greco.)
Her Visiting Hours will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019 from 10 AM – 11 AM followed by a Funeral Service as 11 AM in THE URQUHART-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 800 Greenwich Avenue, Warwick. Burial will follow in St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery, Warwick.
Compete obituary at: www.murphyfuneralhomes.org.
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 4, 2019