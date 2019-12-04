Home

POWERED BY

Services
Urquhart-Murphy Funeral Home
800-812 Greenwich Avenue
Warwick, RI 02886
(401) 737-3510
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Urquhart-Murphy Funeral Home
800-812 Greenwich Avenue
Warwick, RI 02886
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Urquhart-Murphy Funeral Home
800-812 Greenwich Avenue
Warwick, RI 02886
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Agnes Romelczyk
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Agnes (Kosko) Romelczyk

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Agnes (Kosko) Romelczyk Obituary
ROMELCZYK, AGNES (KOSKO)
95, of Warwick, a homemaker, passed on Friday, November 22, 2019 at West View Nursing Home. She was the beloved wife of John Z. Romelczyk and loving mother of Gerald J. Romelczyk (Carolyn); sister of the late John, Michael, Susan and Mary and cherished grandmother of Kathryn Romelczyk (Justice Gudorf) and Eric Romelczyk (Elizabeth Greco.)
Her Visiting Hours will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019 from 10 AM – 11 AM followed by a Funeral Service as 11 AM in THE URQUHART-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 800 Greenwich Avenue, Warwick. Burial will follow in St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery, Warwick.
Compete obituary at: www.murphyfuneralhomes.org.
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Agnes's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Urquhart-Murphy Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -