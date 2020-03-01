|
|
MOTTA, AGNES T.
MOTTA, Agnes T. (Sharkey), 79, of West Warwick passed away on February 26, 2020.
She was the beloved wife of Jesse G. Motta, and they had been married for 58 years.
Born in Glasgow, Scotland, she immigrated to the United States in 1960. She was the daughter of the late Thomas and Annie (Quigley) Sharkey. She was predeceased by her siblings Hugh Sharkey, Stephen Sharkey, and Mary Hunter. Her surviving brother, Joseph Sharkey, resides in Surrey, England.
She is survived by her son Christopher, her son Stephen and his wife Jennifer, and grandchildren Addison, Alexander, and Emily.
Her funeral services and interment will be private.
For condolences visit www.gortonmenardfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 1, 2020