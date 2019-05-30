|
|
Venice, Agnes(Garofalo)
Agnes (Garofalo)Venice, 95 of Bristol, died Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at the Grace Barker Health Center in Waren.
She was the wife of the late Manuel Venice.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 10:00am in St. Alexander's Church, 221 Main Street, Warren.
Burial will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 550 Wampanoag Trail, East Providence,RI.Gifts in her memory may be sent to Grace Barker Health, 54 Barker Avenue, Warren, RI, 02885.
Arrangements by the SMITH FUNERAL and MEMORIAL SERVICES,Warren.
www.wjsmithfh.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 30, 2019