Agostino Traficante
1931 - 2020
TRAFICANTE, AGOSTINO
88 of Providence, passed away August 4, 2020 at Our Lady of Fatima Hospital. He was the beloved husband for 37 years of the late Concetta (D'Artista) Traficante. Born in Sulmona, Italy, a son of the late Giacomo and Angela (Iudiciani) Traficante. Mr.Traficante was a machine operator for the former Monet Jewelry Co. before retiring. Agostino was an avid gardener, he enjoyed singing, cooking and spending time with his family. He volunteered at the Hopkins Manor, he was also a communicant and a collector at the Holy Ghost Church, Providence. He was the loving uncle of Maria Luisa Cantelmi and the late Angela Milano. Loving great uncle of Walter Milano, Rose Milano and Adeline Besachio. Loving great-great uncle of Jayson, Mia, Americo and Angelo. Brother of Domenico Traficante and the late Adele Cantelmi. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Mass of Christian Burial Saturday at 10 a.m. in the Holy Ghost Church, Providence. Entombment will be private. VISITATION FRIDAY 6-8 p.m. in "WOODLAWN" Funeral Home 600 Pontiac Ave., Cranston. Please share memories at www.WoodlawnGattone.com

Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
"WOODLAWN" Funeral Home
AUG
8
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Holy Ghost Church
Funeral services provided by
Woodlawn-Gattone-Remington Funeral Home Inc
600 Pontiac Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 421-0289
