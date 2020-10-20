BEHBEHANI, ALAEDIN (AL)
66 of East Greenwich, RI passed away on October 17, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving wife and soul mate Mary and their four children.
He was the beloved husband of Mary E. (McKenna) Behbehani for the past 43 years. In addition to his wife he is survived by his four loving children: Brian (Kelly) of Medfield, MA, Erin Hockensmith (Justin) of East Greenwich, RI, Alaina LaVallee (Greg) of No. Kingstown, RI and Kyle (Kristy) of East Lyme, CT.
Al's greatest joy was spending time with Mary, their children and grandchildren. Al had a passion for soccer and devoted his free time coaching EG youth soccer teams and RI premier club soccer teams for nearly thirty years. Al was well known and respected in Rhode Island as a soccer coach and referee and was inducted into Soccer RI Hall of Fame in 2014.
He adored and was affectionately known as "Papa Al" to his grandchildren Luke, Leila, Anna, Tristan, Ava, Adelyn, Hunter and Olivia. He delighted in family pool time with his grandchildren and countless "tractor rides" around the yard. He was predeceased by his granddaughter Ava Violet. Al had an infectious laugh and smile that lit up the room. Always a gentleman, he fought a courageous battle with cancer maintaining a positive attitude, while comforting others.
He is also survived by his mother Sarah Behbehani and his siblings, Arya, Sal, Laya and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his father Keyvan and sister Roya.
Al was a Mechanical Engineer and District Sales Manager for Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics for the past sixteen years earning several Presidents Club for Commercial Excellence awards.
In lieu of flowers donations in his honor to the Travis Manion Foundation, Travis Manion.org
. or Navy Marine Corps Relief Society, NMCRS.org
would be appreciated.
A mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Mercy Church, Fourth Avenue, East Greenwich, RI. Burial services at St Joseph's Cemetery in West Greenwich, RI will be private. Calling hours are respectfully omitted. Funeral arrangements by Russell J. Boyle & Son.