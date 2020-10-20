1/1
Alaedin "Al" Behbehani
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alaedin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BEHBEHANI, ALAEDIN (AL)
66 of East Greenwich, RI passed away on October 17, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving wife and soul mate Mary and their four children.
He was the beloved husband of Mary E. (McKenna) Behbehani for the past 43 years. In addition to his wife he is survived by his four loving children: Brian (Kelly) of Medfield, MA, Erin Hockensmith (Justin) of East Greenwich, RI, Alaina LaVallee (Greg) of No. Kingstown, RI and Kyle (Kristy) of East Lyme, CT.
Al's greatest joy was spending time with Mary, their children and grandchildren. Al had a passion for soccer and devoted his free time coaching EG youth soccer teams and RI premier club soccer teams for nearly thirty years. Al was well known and respected in Rhode Island as a soccer coach and referee and was inducted into Soccer RI Hall of Fame in 2014.
He adored and was affectionately known as "Papa Al" to his grandchildren Luke, Leila, Anna, Tristan, Ava, Adelyn, Hunter and Olivia. He delighted in family pool time with his grandchildren and countless "tractor rides" around the yard. He was predeceased by his granddaughter Ava Violet. Al had an infectious laugh and smile that lit up the room. Always a gentleman, he fought a courageous battle with cancer maintaining a positive attitude, while comforting others.
He is also survived by his mother Sarah Behbehani and his siblings, Arya, Sal, Laya and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his father Keyvan and sister Roya.
Al was a Mechanical Engineer and District Sales Manager for Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics for the past sixteen years earning several Presidents Club for Commercial Excellence awards.
In lieu of flowers donations in his honor to the Travis Manion Foundation, Travis Manion.org. or Navy Marine Corps Relief Society, NMCRS.org would be appreciated.
A mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Mercy Church, Fourth Avenue, East Greenwich, RI. Burial services at St Joseph's Cemetery in West Greenwich, RI will be private. Calling hours are respectfully omitted. Funeral arrangements by Russell J. Boyle & Son.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
21
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Mercy Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

6 entries
October 19, 2020
My deepest condolences to the Behbahani family for the passing of dear Al. May his soul Rest In Peace.
Mehdi Motahari
Family
October 19, 2020
Al was a good man and a great friend. I always enjoyed my time with Al. We had interesting conversation on many varied topics. Al always had a smile and never a negative word for anyone. He was my closest friend for 33 years. I will sorely miss him.
Joe McCormack
Friend
October 19, 2020
Please accept my deepest thoughts and condolences for your family's loss.
Al has been a fantastic co-worker, and it is with an immense sadness, that I learned he passed away. Al was such a good person, a role model and a good friend, always smiling, bringing good atmosphere, but always very professional, giving his best.
Al was somebody I respected a lot and trust his experience and judgment. He was the one that mentor me through my few years in the job, as many others. He was always full of life,....
I will cherish the time we spent together, at work and outside of work, and will keep the memory of a great human being.
I add a picture of him and his team in savannah last year, we will miss him dearly.
charles
Coworker
October 19, 2020
I was a colleague's of Al during my time at Saint-Gobain between 2012 to 2015. He was also my mentor and made me feel so welcome. I have very fond memories of Al making me laugh, wherever we were. Rest in Peace my friend, your buddy from Montreal, Tony.
Tony Caruso
Coworker
October 19, 2020
Dear Mary and family, I was so shocked and saddened by this terrible news about Al. The love and close bonds you shared as a family along with the many fond memories, will hopefully, help you through this very difficult time. Al was a fine man who was loved and respected by everyone who knew him . Thoughts and prayers are with you all. Sue Buontempo and family.
Susan Buontempo
October 19, 2020
When people reflect on their childhood, they realize there was a cohort of teachers, coaches, mentors, etc.. that left a stronger impression than most. Coach Behbehani certainly was one of those for many of us who played soccer in East Greenwich. I remember him always quick to smile and eager to encourage. What a wonderful man. I’ll be keeping all the Behbehanis in my prayers.

My Sincere Condolences,
Pat McQuade
Patrick McQuade
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved