Please accept my deepest thoughts and condolences for your family's loss.

Al has been a fantastic co-worker, and it is with an immense sadness, that I learned he passed away. Al was such a good person, a role model and a good friend, always smiling, bringing good atmosphere, but always very professional, giving his best.

Al was somebody I respected a lot and trust his experience and judgment. He was the one that mentor me through my few years in the job, as many others. He was always full of life,....

I will cherish the time we spent together, at work and outside of work, and will keep the memory of a great human being.

I add a picture of him and his team in savannah last year, we will miss him dearly.

charles

Coworker