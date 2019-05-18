Home

Shalom Memorial Chapel
1100 New London Avenue
Cranston, RI 02920
(401) 463-7771
Funeral service
Monday, May 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Shalom Memorial Chapel
1100 New London Avenue
Cranston, RI 02920
View Map
Alan A. Perry Obituary
PERRY, ALAN A.
83, died Thursday, May 16, 2019 at ManorCare Health. He was the beloved husband of Marcia (Dworkin) Perry for 61 years. Alan was born in Providence, a son of the late Joseph and Rose (Gabar) Perry. He was a mechanical engineer, physical plant director at Rhode Island College, and retired from Swarovski, Mfg., where he was plant engineer. Alan was also an owner of, and the contractor for A&M Enterprises, Ltd. He was a graduate of Hope High School and the University of RI School of Engineering. Alan was a member of Touro Fraternal Association. He was an active volunteer with the American Parkinson Disease Association in RI. He was on the board at The Pines of DelRay North, and designed/supervised clubhouse renovations to benefit those with handicaps. Devoted father of Debra (Perry) Bunn of Warwick and Leonard "Rick" Perry of Florida. Dear brother of Lawrence Perry of New York and the late Marcia Wartel. Loving grandfather of Emily Bunn and Rebekah Thibeault. Cherished great grandfather of Jackson and Isabelle Thibeault. Funeral services will be held MONDAY at 11:00 a.m. in SHALOM MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 1100 New London Ave., Cranston. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to American Parkinson Association, PO Box 41659, Providence, RI 02940. Shiva will be private. For online condolences, please visit ShalomMemorialChapel.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 18, 2019
