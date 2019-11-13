|
McKITRICK, ALAN C.
55, passed away Monday, November 11, 2019 surrounded by family and friends at Hope Hospice & Palliative Care. He was the beloved husband of Cindy A. (Bager) McKitrick, and a loving son of Russell L. McKitrick, and the late Syril Presley. Alan was employed as an engineer for Day-O-Lite Manufacturing for 37 years. He was an avid golfer, and enjoyed football, baseball, and basketball. He was the devoted father of Matthew, and Alyssa McKitrick, and Nicole Richard and her husband Leonard, and the loving grandfather of Rylee Richard. Alan will be remembered for his courageousness, kindness, generosity, sense of humor, and making people laugh. His visitation will be held Friday, November 15, 2019 from 4-7 PM with a service at 7 PM in the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Chapel, 2435 Warwick Ave. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to , 931 Jefferson Blvd., Suite 3004, Warwick, RI 02886 will be appreciated. Information and condolences, visit TheQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 13, 2019