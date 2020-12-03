WARNER, ALAN H.
72, left us on Monday, November 30, 2020. A person who developed his faith later on in life and highly recommends it.
The favorite of Harold and Stasia (Galaska) Warner, he leaves behind two brothers, Thomas and Barry Warner and a sister, Marsha Gonzalez. Alan was blessed with two wonderful children, Cleda Lee Warner III and Eric Alan Warner, who blessed him with four adorable grandchildren. He also leaves many fine nieces and nephews and too many wives to mention!
An Army veteran who served from 1969-1971 as a personal Chef to General Geroge R. Mathers, stationed at Quarry Height's, Panama. An award winning student who graduated in 1969 from the Prestigious Culinary Institute of America. The third generation restaurant owner, following tradition, as both parents and grandparents were in the hospitality business. His interest in culinary arts began at Warner's Rustic Inn in Coventry, built by his fathers parents in 1926. His mothers parents left Stasia Galaska a hospitality business behind their home in the Anthony District of Coventry, where she met her husband.
A 25 year member of the American Culinary Federation, a lousy fisherman, but like his father, a very successful gambler. A life of failed, regrettably painful relationships, I'm asking all for forgiveness.
At Alan's request, his Funeral and Burial will be private. He will be laid to rest in the Rhode Island Veterans Cemetery in Exeter, RI. In lieu of flowers, Alan suggests donations made in his name to the Make-A-Wish Foundation, 20 Hemingway Dr., Riverside, RI 02915 or a charity of your choice
or send a donation to his current tax deductible address or have a check put in his casket! Arrangements by the IANNOTTI Funeral Home, Coventry. iannottifh.com