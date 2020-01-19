|
BARROSO, ALAN J.
62, of Providence, RI, passed away Sunday January 12th of heart disease.
Son of the late Joseph & Jeannette (Blanchette) Barrroso, he was born in Woonsocket, RI.
Alan leaves his lifetime partner John Correira, a sister, Joanne Fournier and her husband Jerry of Harrisviile and an aunt, Florence Goryl of North Smithfield. He also leaves several nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and cousins.
Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his brother, Dennis J. Barroso and many loving aunts and uncles.
He graduated from Burrillville High School in 1975 with high honors, Alan was an avid gymnast during high school years. He continued his education and attended St. Joseph's School of Nursing. He received his bachelor's degree in nursing. He worked as a nurse, Director of Nurses, moving on to Administrator for many nursing homes until his illness.
Funeral services will be private. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to the Brown Funeral Home in Oakland.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 19, 2020