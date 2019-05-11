RUSSELL, ALAN K.

87, of Village Drive, Riverside, died peacefully on May 9, 2019 at the Rhode Island Veterans Home, Bristol. He was the loving husband for 39 years of Dallas V. Russell and the late N. Colleen Russell.

Born in Cranston, a son of the late W. Harrison Russell and Ferne Russell-Holley, he lived in Riverside for the past 12 years.

Mr. Russell was a plant engineer for the former New England Telephone Co. for 34 years before retiring in 1988.

Alan was a graduate of Barrington High School Class of 1950 where he was an All-State basketball player.

Mr. Russell attended the University of Rhode Island Program Officers Candidate School then enlisted in the United States Navy serving on the U.S.S. Waccamaw A.O. 109, Oiler for four years during the Korean Conflict. He was an electronic technician and the ships barber. He received his honorable discharge as a Chief Petty Officer ET I after 20 years of service.

Alan was a lifetime member of the Telephone Pioneers and the Bell Telephone Retirees Inc. After retirement he was employed by Dig Safe Outside Plant Engineers Underground Utility Company. He was a Real Estate Broker for Caldwell Banker and the Frank Souza Agency. He was an independent consultant for the Fuller Brush Co. and created Akreations Handmade Jewelry.

Mr. Russell was a 50 year member of St. John's Episcopal Church, Barrington achieving the Celebration of Life Award. He was a Master Mason and lifetime 50 year gold circle member at St. Andrews Lodge #39 A.F.A.M. He also was a member of the V.F.W., the East Providence Elks Lodge #2337, the American Legion Post #8 and was past President and lifetime member of the West Barrington Men's Club.

Alan was an avid golfer and member of the Rhode Island Golf Association, Bristol County Club, Crestwood Country Club and the Wanumetonomy Country Club. He achieved three holes in one and had them tattooed on his ankle.

Besides his wife, he is survived by a son, Alan II; daughters, Cheryl, Donna and Linda; brothers, W. Corey and his wife Sandy; sister, Marcia Fowler; grandchildren, Jacqueline, Alan III, Taylor, Courtney, Ethan and Rebekah; great granddaughter, Cale Alyn and many nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Susan Bradbury.

His funeral service will be private. Burial with Military Honors will follow in Forrest Chapel Cemetery, Nayatt Road, Barrington. Calling hours are respectfully omitted. Arrangements are by the W. RAYMOND WATSON FUNERAL HOME, Riverside. For online condolences please visit wrwatsonfuneralhome.com Published in The Providence Journal from May 11 to May 12, 2019