GOLDSMITH, ALAN L.,
74, of Providence, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 16, 2020. He was born in Providence to the late Howard and Louise (Allen) Goldsmith on February 16, 1946.
Alan was a graduate of Bryant University and earned his master's degree from URI. For over 35 years, Alan served as a teacher, working in RI and MA Schools, ultimately retiring from Central High School in Providence, RI. Alan loved hockey. He enjoyed playing it, was an avid fan of the RI Reds and Bruins and he also served as a coach for Hope High School hockey. Alan loved animals, especially the dogs that were his companions.
Alan's memory will be cherished by his sister Ann Bazar; his brothers Steven Goldsmith and Brian Goldsmith; nephews Todd Bazar and his wife Barbara; and Evan Goldsmith; nieces Kerri Brennan and her husband Michael, Heather Audette, Amber Elder and her husband Brian; great-nephew Aiden Elder; great-nieces Cecilia DeRosa, Erin Gavin, Dayna Gavin, and Savannah Audette. Alan was the brother-in-law to the late Joseph Bazar and uncle to the late Dayna Bazar.
The funeral services will be private. Remembrances may be made to HopeHealth Hospice, 1085 N Main St, Providence, RI 02904. Arrangements are with www.sugarmansinai.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 18, 2020