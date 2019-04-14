|
NELSON, ALAN
54, of Oaklawn Avenue passed away on Sunday April 7, 2019 at the Philip Hulitar Center after a courageous battle with cancer. Born in Providence, he was the son of Barry Nelson Sr. and the late Evelyn H. (Capobianco) Nelson. He was the father of Crystal and Kayla Quinn. He is also survived by his caregiver Tammy Quinn, brothers Barry Nelson Jr. USAF Ret. (Mirella), of Church Falls VA, and Chris Nelson (Valeria) of Cranston as well as many caring relatives and friends. Per Alan's wishes funeral services and burial were private. Online condolences with the family may be shared at www.THEBUTTERFIELDHOME.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 14, 2019