ROACH, ALAN
49, of Barrington, RI passed away after an 8-year battle with Multiple Myeloma on May 18, 2019. He was the husband of Cynthia (Reynolds) Roach with whom he celebrated 25 years of marriage in April. He was the proud father of Melissa and Nicholas Roach, both of Barrington.
A Celebration of his Life will be held on Thursday May 23, 2019 in the W. RAYMOND WATSON FUNERAL HOME, 350 Willett Avenue, Riverside at 10:30 a.m. Calling hours are Wednesday 4-8 p.m. Flowers are respectfully omitted. For full obituary and online condolences please visit wrwatsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on May 21, 2019