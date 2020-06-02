Alana C. Gould
Gould, Alana C.,
71, of Douglas Pike, and formerly of Coventry, died Thursday, May 28, 2020 at Heritage Hills Nursing Center.
Born in Providence, a daughter of the late Albert E. and Anne M. (Rivers) Skog, she lived in Coventry most of her life before moving to Smithfield.
Alana was an administrative assistant for Dimeo Construction Company for over 30 years before retiring.
She was a loving and caring person who will be missed by all who knew her.
She leaves a son, Andrew J. Gould; two sisters, Suzanne Easton, and Victoria DiPietro, three grandchildren, AJ Gould, Michael and Nicole Chamberlain, and several nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Richard A. Skog.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Multiple Sclerosis Society of Rhode Island 205 Hallene Rd # 209, Warwick, RI 02886 in Alana's memory would be appreciated.
The funeral and burial will be private.

Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 2, 2020.
