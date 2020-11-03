1/1
Albert A. Medoff Jr.
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Albert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MEDOFF JR. , Albert A.
89, of Cumberland passed away Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Hope Hospice and Palliative Care, Providence. He was the husband of the late Mary (Souza) Medoff.
Born in McAdoo, PA, he was the son of Albert and Helen (Marasha) Medoff. He resided at the Wake Robin Apartments in Lincoln for ten years, previously residing in Cumberland for most of his life.
Mr. Medoff was employed as Shipping and Receiving Clerk for the Roger Williams Food Distributors Inc. for many years. During his younger years he was a Banker and Musician in New York City.
He was a communicant of St. Jude Church. He was also a member of the Cumberland Senior Center where he ran Bingo for many years. He loved to play the accordion and enjoyed sketching and painting.
He leaves his three step-children, Elizabeth LaChance of Cumberland, Diane Renfrew and her husband Gregory of Johnston, and Antonio Afonso and his wife Rita of Cumberland; his sister Stasia Ricci of Lincoln; his three grandchildren, Melinda, Bonnie, Rebecca; his three great-grandchildren, Gussy, Dominic and Meara; one niece, and several nephews.
Due to COVID-19, services will be private. A live stream of the services will be available on Wednesday at 11 AM on Mr. Medoff's virtual memorial on the funeral home website.
VIRTUAL MEMORIAL: jjduffyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
4
Service
11:00 AM
jjduffyfuneralhome.com
Funeral services provided by
J. J. Duffy Life Celebration Home
757 Mendon Road
Cumberland, RI 02864
(401) 334-2300
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by J. J. Duffy Life Celebration Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved