SCAPPATICCI, ALBERT A.

69, of Cranston, passed away April 23, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of Joann M. (Caldamone) Scappaticci. Born in Providence, he was the son of Etta (Luisi) Scappaticci and the late Albert Scappaticci.

Mr. Scappaticci worked for the State of Rhode Island for over 30 years. Before his retirement, he served as the Director of Emergency Management.

Besides his wife, he is survived by three sons and one daughter; Dr. Albert A. Scappaticci, Jr. and wife Kelly, Stephen N. Scappaticci and wife Cheryl, Nicholas M. Scappaticci and wife Rachel, Jennifer M. Scappaticci and was the cherished grandfather of Amelia, Juliana, Sarah, Olivia and Domenic.

His funeral and visitation will be held FRIDAY 8:30 – 10:15 a.m. at " WOODLAWN" Funeral Home 600 Pontiac Avenue Cranston followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in Holy Apostles Church 800 Pippin Orchard Road Cranston, RI 02921. Burial will follow in St. Ann Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Holy Apostles Church. Please share memories and condolences at WoodlawnGattone.com Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary