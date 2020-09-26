1/2
Albert Alba Sr.
1926 - 2020
94, of Narragansett, RI WWII and Korean War Veteran. Born in Providence, son of the late Michele and Rosalia (Santamaria) Alba. Albert was the loving husband to Rose Alba, and he was the father to Dr. Albert Alba and Ellamarie McMullen. He was the father in law to Patrick McMullen. Albert and Rose (Peters) Alba have been married for 61 years. He and his wife, Rose, moved to Narragansett 40 years ago from Warwick. He was the beloved brother to Angelina Pisaturo and the late Eleanor Vinacco, Flora DeSimone, Antonina "Lena" Cerbo, Dominica "Tilly", Rose, Margaret, Guy, Nick, Michael, Sam, William, and Joe Alba. He was the uncle to many nieces and nephews. Albert started learning to cut hair from his dad as an adolescent at his father's barbershop, and he became a certified as a barber under his father's tutelage. He then graduated as a mechanic at Rhode Island Trade School. He was drafted into the military and served as a military barber. He was stationed in the Philippines and Maryland. He received the WWII Victory Medal and the Philippine Liberation Medal. Upon leaving the military he completed cosmetology school at Sally's Beauty Academy. He later opened 2 shops named Mr. Alba Hair Fashions. His shops were at the East Side of Providence (Wayland Square) and Narragansett (Ocean Road). Later in life, he also worked 10 years at Leviton Manufacturing utilizing his prior mechanical trade experience. After selling his previous 2 shops, he opened a beauty shop at Pier Market Place in Narragansett. And upon selling his shop at Pier Marketplace he later worked for several additional beauty salons before retiring in his middle eighties. Albert attended the Narragansett Town Hall Meetings. He was a champion to support small business, tourism, and to keep taxes low. He gave advice to many Narragansett Town Council Members. Many residents of Narragansett would thank Albert for his valuable contributions to the Narragansett Town Council. Albert was a parishioner of St. Thomas More and St. Veronica's. He sang in the St. Thomas More Church Choir. Albert loved Narragansett Beach and spending time with his family, relatives, and friends. He also was a member of a local Italian Club. Albert loved to travel both within the United States and abroad. Visitation will be Sunday, September 27, 3-6 PM in Woodlawn Funeral Home, Cranston. Funeral Service and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers donations in his memory may be made to RI Right to Life P.O. Box 28285 Providence, RI 02908. Please share memories at WoodlawnGattone.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal from Sep. 26 to Sep. 27, 2020.
