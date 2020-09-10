SOPER, ALBERT AND STELLA JEAN

Soper, Albert E. Sr., 94, and Soper, Stella Jean (Jeannie), 91, passed on September 1, 2020 at South Kingstown Nursing and Rehab and April 9, 2020 at Scalabrini Villa, respectively. They would have been married for 65 years on August 20th.

Al was born in Cambridge, MA to the late Albert and Margaret (Fisher) Soper and grew up in Bonavista, Newfoundland, Canada. Al was a member of the US Navy for 20 years, EPA 24 years. He is survived by his brother Bob and predeceased by brothers Roy and Fred.

Jeannie was born in Eston, Saskatchewan, Canada to the late Howard and Belle (Finlayson) MacKay and grew up in Prince Edward Island, Canada. She went to Montreal looking for work then decided to come to the United States on a green card. She eventually became a naturalized US citizen. She is survived by sister Della and brother Carsten and many nieces and nephews that stayed in touch with her and Al. She was predeceased by siblings, Lorne, Earl, Sterling, Vernon, and Miriam.

Al and Jeannie lived on the same street in Cambridge, Massachusetts and met each other at a deli. But then, because Al was in the Navy, he got shipped out. In the meantime, Jeannie met her future mother in law working at the same factory. 10 years later, Al returned, his mother had a welcome home party for him and Jeannie was invited. Jeannie told him she had been thinking about him all those years. He gave her a ride home from his party and the rest was history. They were married in New Hampshire by a minister from Newfoundland.

Al and Jeannie are survived by their 5 children: Karen, Al Jr (Pam), Robin (Max), James (Julie) and Brad (Laurie); five grandchildren: Samantha, Ryan (Victoria), Brian, Abigail, and Elijah; three great-grandchildren: Caden, Chase, Noelle; and many nieces and nephews and cousins.

Visitation will be held in the Robbins Funeral Home, 2251 Mineral Spring Ave., North Providence on Friday, September 11, 2020 from 1-3 pm. Memorial service and burial will be held at a later date.



