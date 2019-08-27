Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pontarelli-Marino Funeral Home
971 Branch Ave
Providence, RI 02904
(401) 331-7390
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Pontarelli-Marino Funeral Home
971 Branch Ave
Providence, RI 02904
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Ann Church
280 Hawkins Street
Providence, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Albert Bonaminio
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Albert C. Bonaminio Sr.


1923 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Albert C. Bonaminio Sr. Obituary
BONAMINIO, ALBERT C. SR.
95, passed away at home on August 23, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Rose A. (Ricci) Bonaminio for 72 years; son of the late Pietro and Mariantonia (Ziroli) Bonaminio; father of Janet Bonaminio Carrara and her husband Donald, Albert Jr., Alfred and Thomas Bonaminio and his wife Gail; grandfather of Rachel Bonaminio and Frank Scaramuzzi; brother of the late Ettore, John, Anthony, Domenic and twin brother Alfred Bonaminio, Josephine and Anna Costabile and Carmella Palumbo.
Visitation and funeral will be held Thursday, 9-10:30 a.m. in the Pontarelli-Marino Home, 971 Branch Avenue, Providence. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. in St. Ann Church, 280 Hawkins Street, Providence. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. Ann Church Memorial Fund, 2 Russo Street, Providence, RI 02904.
pontarellimarinofunerals.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Albert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Pontarelli-Marino Funeral Home
Download Now