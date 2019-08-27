|
BONAMINIO, ALBERT C. SR.
95, passed away at home on August 23, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Rose A. (Ricci) Bonaminio for 72 years; son of the late Pietro and Mariantonia (Ziroli) Bonaminio; father of Janet Bonaminio Carrara and her husband Donald, Albert Jr., Alfred and Thomas Bonaminio and his wife Gail; grandfather of Rachel Bonaminio and Frank Scaramuzzi; brother of the late Ettore, John, Anthony, Domenic and twin brother Alfred Bonaminio, Josephine and Anna Costabile and Carmella Palumbo.
Visitation and funeral will be held Thursday, 9-10:30 a.m. in the Pontarelli-Marino Home, 971 Branch Avenue, Providence. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. in St. Ann Church, 280 Hawkins Street, Providence. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. Ann Church Memorial Fund, 2 Russo Street, Providence, RI 02904.
Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 27, 2019