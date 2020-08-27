1/1
Albert Charles Wilcox
Wilcox, Albert Charles
70, of Warwick, died on Monday, August 24, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Paula Lee (Schiavino) Wilcox, son of the late Donald E. and Hazel (Brackenwagen) Wilcox Sr., father of Kelly L. Tober (David), Jennifer L. Sheehan (Thomas Jr.), and Carol-Lynn Rotz (Joseph), brother of, Donald Wilcox Jr, Ernest Wilcox, Judith Jencks, Delores West, Carole Snow, and Donna Mello, and grandfather of nine grandchildren.
Memorial Mass at 10AM on Friday, August 28, 2020 at St. Gregory the Great Church, 360 Cowesett Rd, Warwick. Funeral Arrangements are entrusted to THE URQUHART-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 800 Greenwich Ave, Warwick.
For full obituary, please visit: www.murphyfuneralhomes.org

Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Memorial Mass
10:00 AM
St. Gregory the Great Church
Funeral services provided by
Urquhart-Murphy Funeral Home
800-812 Greenwich Avenue
Warwick, RI 02886
(401) 737-3510
