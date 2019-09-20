|
DiRAIMO, ALBERT E.
90, of Cranston, passed away on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at Roger Williams Medical Center in Providence. He was the husband of the late Rosalind (Magnanimi) DiRaimo. Born in Providence, Albert was a son of the late Gustave and Rosina (Tartaglia) DiRaimo. He was employed as a Laborer for George Mann Chemical, as a member of the Teamsters for many years, before retiring.
He is survived by his son Albert M. DiRaimo and his wife Carey and was also the cherished Papa of Kate and Maggie DiRaimo, all of Cranston. Albert was the dear brother of the late Anthony DiRaimo and leaves behind many loving nieces and nephews.
His funeral will be held on Saturday at 9 a.m. from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Avenue, Cranston followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Rocco's Church, Johnston at 10 a.m. VISITING HOURS will be held on Friday from 5-8 p.m. Burial will take place in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Sept. 20, 2019