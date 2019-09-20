The Providence Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 942-1220
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
9:00 AM
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Rocco's Church
Johnston, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Albert DiRaimo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Albert E. DiRaimo

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Albert E. DiRaimo Obituary
DiRAIMO, ALBERT E.
90, of Cranston, passed away on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at Roger Williams Medical Center in Providence. He was the husband of the late Rosalind (Magnanimi) DiRaimo. Born in Providence, Albert was a son of the late Gustave and Rosina (Tartaglia) DiRaimo. He was employed as a Laborer for George Mann Chemical, as a member of the Teamsters for many years, before retiring.
He is survived by his son Albert M. DiRaimo and his wife Carey and was also the cherished Papa of Kate and Maggie DiRaimo, all of Cranston. Albert was the dear brother of the late Anthony DiRaimo and leaves behind many loving nieces and nephews.
His funeral will be held on Saturday at 9 a.m. from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Avenue, Cranston followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Rocco's Church, Johnston at 10 a.m. VISITING HOURS will be held on Friday from 5-8 p.m. Burial will take place in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Sept. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Albert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
Download Now