Giannini, Albert E "Papa"
3/9/1938-2/27/2020
Al was born in Providence, Rhode Island to Italian immigrants Pio and Judith (Bruno) Giannini. He was married for many years to Carol (Octeau) and spent most of his adult life in Greenville, RI. He has many friends from his long time business Al's Package in Woonsocket, RI. He is survived by his daughter Stacey (Ray) Foster of S Kingston, RI, who cared for him during his early retirement years. Four years ago he moved to Bountiful, Utah to live with his older daughter Jacqueline (Daniel) Humiston and her family. He was so incredibly proud of both his daughters and his 8 grandchildren. He will be greatly missed.
At his request there will be no services. For further details or to leave condolences please go to www.lindquistmortuary.com. Happy Birthday in Heaven, Papa.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 22, 2020