Hockenhull, Albert E.
70, died peacefully, Sunday, September 8, 2019.
He leaves his wife, Fran Hockeenhull, two children, several grandchildren, a sister Dolores Phillips, God daughter Hannah Phillips and many nieces and nephews.
Born and raised in Warwick, R.I.
Albert was a Vietnam Veteran, with a passion for motorcycles, woodworking, his beloved cat, traveling and an avid New England Patriots fan.
His funeral service will be held Thursday, September 12, 2019at 12:00 noon in THE URQUHART–MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 800 Greenwich Avenue, Warwick.
Burial with Military Honors will follow in the Rhode Island Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 301 South County Trail,Exeter, RI.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Calling hours are Wednesday from 4-7pm.
In lieu of flowers, gifts in his memory may be made to the of RI, 931 Jefferson Blvd., # 3004, Warwick RI, 02886 or to the ASPCA, 424E. 92nd Street, New York, NY, 10128-6804.
Published in The Providence Journal from Sept. 10 to Sept. 11, 2019