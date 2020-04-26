|
|
AZRAK, Rev. Albert G., C.S.S.
Of Framigham, MA, native of Central Falls, RI. April 14, 2020. Son of the late Nahim and Eva (Shaccal) Azrak. Brother of Catherine Kando and Barbara Colicchio and the late George Azrak; also survived by nieces, nephews and his confrère's in the Stigmatine Community. Father Al's family gathered privately for his committal service in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Milford. Memorial donations may be made to the Stigmatine Fathers and Brothers, 123 William Street, West Springfield, Massachusetts 01105. Fr. Al's complete obituary, on-line tribute and guest register available at www.joycefuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 26, 2020