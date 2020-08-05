Brien, Albert, G.
Albert G. Brien, 79, lifelong resident of Woonsocket, died at home on July 31, 2020. Born in Woonsocket, he was the son of the late Lodie and Obeline (Meunier) Brien.
Mr. Brien received a Bachelors Degree in Business Administration from Providence College in 1961. He then served in the United States Army, graduating from Officer Candidate School, and earning the rank of Second Lieutenant.
A real estate appraiser by trade, he enjoyed a storied career in civic life. Mr. Brien served as Director of Finance and Administration for the City of Woonsocket from 1987-1990. He later served as the Director of Human Services from 2007 – 2008. Mr. Brien served as a Rhode Island State Representative from District 62 from 1975-1987. In 2011 he was elected to the Woonsocket City Council, where he served as Council President until 2016.
He is survived by his sister Obeline Plante of Slatersville, 2 daughters, a son, 4 grandchildren, a niece, and 2 nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 10 AM in Holy Family Church, 414 South Main St., Woonsocket. Burial will be private. Calling hours are Friday from 4 – 7 PM in the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket. Social distancing guidelines will be implemented upon your arrival. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Woonsocket Animal Shelter, 9 Cumberland Hill Rd., Woonsocket, RI 02895. For full obituary details, please visit www.holtfuneralhome.com