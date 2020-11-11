1/1
Albert J. Adamo Sr.
ADAMO, ALBERT J. SR.,
77, passed away November 7, 2020 at home.
Son of the late Ernest and Ida (Papineau) Adamo; beloved husband of Linda M. (LaPlante) Adamo; devoted father of Denise A. DelRicci (John), Albert J. Adamo Jr. (Michele), Lori Pendelton (David), Kevin F. Adamo and Tracie Rappa (David); step-father of Kenneth Antonelli, Anthony Antonelli (Debra) and Desireé Antonelli; cherished grandfather of 10; brother of Ernest Adamo Jr. and Helen Langton.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial Friday at 11:00 AM in St. Augustine Church, 635 Mount Pleasant Avenue, Providence. Inurnment with Military Honors in Rhode Island Veterans Memorial Cemetery will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, www.stjude.org/donate. pontarellimarinofunerals.com

Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Augustine Church
November 10, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family during this difficult time. With deepest sympathy Nicole Tartaglione
Nicole Tartaglione
November 11, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences at this difficult time.
The Staff of Pontarelli-Marino Funeral Home
