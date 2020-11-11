ADAMO, ALBERT J. SR.,
77, passed away November 7, 2020 at home.
Son of the late Ernest and Ida (Papineau) Adamo; beloved husband of Linda M. (LaPlante) Adamo; devoted father of Denise A. DelRicci (John), Albert J. Adamo Jr. (Michele), Lori Pendelton (David), Kevin F. Adamo and Tracie Rappa (David); step-father of Kenneth Antonelli, Anthony Antonelli (Debra) and Desireé Antonelli; cherished grandfather of 10; brother of Ernest Adamo Jr. and Helen Langton.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial Friday at 11:00 AM in St. Augustine Church, 635 Mount Pleasant Avenue, Providence. Inurnment with Military Honors in Rhode Island Veterans Memorial Cemetery will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, www.stjude.org/donate
. pontarellimarinofunerals.com