BRANCH, ALBERT J. SR.
86, of West Palm Beach, FL and Glocester, passed away Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at Trinity Health and Rehabilitation in Woonsocket. He was the beloved husband of the late Norma I. (Dwyer) Branch and dear companion of Judith Branch of Glocester.
Albert was the owner of the former Albert J. Branch Texaco & Towing Co. in Cranston for many years before retiring. He was a U.S. Air Force Korean War veteran and a member of American Legion Post 19 in North Scituate. He was the former coach of Foster Glocester Indians, Glocester Little League and Glocester Youth Hockey; and enjoyed music and sunshine.
Albert was the devoted father of Albert J. Branch, Jr. and his wife Linda of Thompson, CT, Lori Branch of Burrillville and Joseph A. Branch and his companion Julie of West Palm Beach; loving grandfather of nine; loving great-grandfather of four; and dear brother of Joan Cataldo and her late husband Raymond of Glocester, Janet Buttie and her husband Robert of Cranston, the late Horace "Sonny" Branch and the late Richard Branch and his wife Sandra Branch-Dionne of Smithfield.
Funeral from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Ave., Cranston on Saturday, November 16th at 10 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Mary's Church, 1525 Cranston St., Cranston at 11 a.m. Burial with military honors will be at St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. VISITING HOURS are Friday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: AMEDISYS FOUNDATION, c/o Beacon Hospice, 1 Catamore Blvd., East Providence, RI 02914 or TRINITY HEALTH ACTIVITY FUND, 4 Saint Joseph St., Woonsocket, RI 02895.Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 14, 2019