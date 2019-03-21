Home

Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Matthews Church
Cranston, RI
LOVEGREEN, JR., ALBERT J.
63, of Warwick, passed away on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 . He was the beloved husband of the late Maria (Picerne) Lovegreen. He was born in Providence, a son of the late Albert Sr. and Marion (Fahey) Lovegreen. Albert was a painter with Local #195 Painters Union.
He is survived by his loving children Alisha Lovegreen of West Warwick and Albert J. Lovegreen III of Cranston, his cherished granddaughters Alexandria and Aleaha and his dear siblings Peter Lovegreen of West Warwick Annmarie Choinier of Maine, he also leaves behind his faithful friends . He was also the brother of the late Martin Lovegreen.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Mass of Christian Burial on Friday at 10 am in Matthews Church, Cranston. Burial will take place in St. Ann's Cemetery, Cranston. Visiting hours are respectfully omitted.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to: https://www.gofundme.com/f/aleahas-education-in-dance-an-arts
Visit NardolilloFH.com for full obituary and online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 21, 2019
