VENDETTI, ALBERT J.
73, of Johnston passed away peacefully on Monday, May 11, 2020. He was the beloved husband of the late Linda A. (Zanecchia) Vendetti for fifty years.
Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Albert D. and Mary (DeGeorge) Vendetti.
He was a US Army Veteran serving during the Vietnam War.
Al was a self-employed hair stylist before working for the Johnston School Department for many years before retiring.
His grandchildren were his pride and joy and he loved to support them in all of their academic and sporting successes. He was an active communicant at Our Lady of Grace Church.
He leaves his sons, Michael J. Vendetti and his wife Donna and Albert J. Vendetti, Jr. and his wife Rosemary; a sister, Carlene Giarrusso Vendetti; and four grandchildren, Andriana L. Vendetti, Michael J. Vendetti, Jr., James Ward and Anthony J. Vendetti. He was the father of the late David R. Vendetti.
His funeral and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady of Grace Church, 15 George Waterman Road, Johnston, RI 02919 or to Dana Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 13, 2020