SIDLIK, SR, ALBERT JOSEPH
of Cranston, passed away on May 7, 2020. He was born in Providence, RI on January 17, 1936. He was the son of the late Margaret Walker Sidlik, brother of the late Barbara Burns and her husband Robert Burns of Warwick, and the late John Sidlik of Providence. He is survived by his beloved wife of 61 years, Rosarie Carol (Turchetta) Sidlik. Albert had three children, Albert J. Sidlik, Jr. and his wife Linda of Coventry, the late Frank R. Sidlik of Providence, and Donna Marie Sidlik Broomfield and her husband Michael of Cranston, and his foreign exchange student daughter Karin Hafner of Cologne, Germany. Albert leaves behind four grandchildren, Meagan and Kyle Sidlik of Coventry and Hannah and Emma Broomfield of Cranston. Albert also had two great-grandchildren, Troy and Riliegh. He also leaves behind many loving nieces and nephews.
Albert was a member of the U.S. Army 101 Airborne 82nd Division, where he had 15 jumps, something of which he was very proud. He was also a boxer during his time in the army, receiving many trophies. He worked at Allen's Manufacturing Company for 30 years. He loved animals, especially his dogs. Above all, Albert treasured his family, who loved him and will miss him immensely. Albert's family would like to thank the staff at Briarcliffe Manor for their kindness and compassion shown to Albert and his family.
His funeral and burial will be private. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal from May 10 to May 11, 2020