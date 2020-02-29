Home

POWERED BY

Services
Perry-McStay Funeral Home Inc
2555 Pawtucket Ave
East Providence, RI 02914
(401) 434-3885
Calling hours
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Perry-McStay Funeral Home Inc
2555 Pawtucket Ave
East Providence, RI 02914
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
9:00 AM
Perry-McStay Funeral Home Inc
2555 Pawtucket Ave
East Providence, RI 02914
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Francis Xavier Church
North Carpenter Street
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Albert Ferreira
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Albert L. Ferreira

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Albert L. Ferreira Obituary
FERREIRA, ALBERT L.
79, of East Providence, passed away on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at Miriam Hospital. He was the beloved husband of Florence (Giglio) Ferreira.
Born in Cranston, he was the son of the late Domenic and Cora (Enos) Ferreira. Mr. Ferreira worked for Blue Cross & Blue Shield for 25 years in the security department and also the printing department before he retired 14 years ago. He also was a Staff Sergeant, Company D, 280th Signal Battalion with the Army Rhode Island National Guard. He was the recipient of the Army Commendation Medal. Mr. Ferreira enjoyed bowling, photography, was an avid Boston Red Sox and Boston Bruins fan and a member of the Massasoit Gun Club.
Besides his wife he leaves two nieces, Lynn Morales and her husband Ron and Michele Torkomian and her husband Joe and several nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews. He was also the beloved pet father of Pennelope, Kitty Kat and the late Sunday Cat.
His funeral will be held on Monday, March 2, 2020 at 9:00 AM from the PERRY-McSTAY FUNERAL HOME, 2555 Pawtucket Avenue, East Providence with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM in St. Francis Xavier Church, North Carpenter Street. Burial will be in St. Ann Cemetery. Calling hours Sunday 4-8. Contributions to , 20 Hemingway Drive, Riverside, RI 02915 would be appreciated.
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Albert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Perry-McStay Funeral Home Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -