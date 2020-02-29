|
|
FERREIRA, ALBERT L.
79, of East Providence, passed away on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at Miriam Hospital. He was the beloved husband of Florence (Giglio) Ferreira.
Born in Cranston, he was the son of the late Domenic and Cora (Enos) Ferreira. Mr. Ferreira worked for Blue Cross & Blue Shield for 25 years in the security department and also the printing department before he retired 14 years ago. He also was a Staff Sergeant, Company D, 280th Signal Battalion with the Army Rhode Island National Guard. He was the recipient of the Army Commendation Medal. Mr. Ferreira enjoyed bowling, photography, was an avid Boston Red Sox and Boston Bruins fan and a member of the Massasoit Gun Club.
Besides his wife he leaves two nieces, Lynn Morales and her husband Ron and Michele Torkomian and her husband Joe and several nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews. He was also the beloved pet father of Pennelope, Kitty Kat and the late Sunday Cat.
His funeral will be held on Monday, March 2, 2020 at 9:00 AM from the PERRY-McSTAY FUNERAL HOME, 2555 Pawtucket Avenue, East Providence with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM in St. Francis Xavier Church, North Carpenter Street. Burial will be in St. Ann Cemetery. Calling hours Sunday 4-8. Contributions to , 20 Hemingway Drive, Riverside, RI 02915 would be appreciated.
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 29, 2020