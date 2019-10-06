|
LANGELLA, ALBERT L., SR. "POPPY"
83, of Johnston, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 4, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of the late Anna M. (Velleco) Langella. Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Camillo Langella, Sr. and Louise (DeFusco) Langella.
Mr. Langella worked for the Boys & Girls Club of Providence and the U.S. Postal Service. He was an Army Veteran of the Korean War and enjoyed playing cards with the Thursday Night Hi-Lo Jack Club.
A loving father, grandfather and great grandfather, he is survived by his three children, Deborah Bergeron and her husband Charles, Albert L. Langella, Jr. and his wife Kim and Christopher J. Langella; two brothers, Camillo Langella Jr. and Nick Langella; a sister, Beverly Bell; three grandchildren, Jeanette Mollis and her husband Michael, Mckenzie Langella and Austin Bergeron; and his great grandson, Mikey. He was the brother of the late Vincent Langella, Anthony Langella and Josephine Paolino.
Visitation will be held Tuesday Morning, October 8, 2019 from 8:15 a.m. – 10:15 a.m. in the MACERONI FUNERAL HOME, 1381 Smith St., North Providence, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in St. Thomas Church, 65 Fruit Hill Ave., Providence. Burial will be in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mr. Langellla's memory may be made to: American Parkinson Disease Association, RI Chapter APDA, P.O. Box 41659, Providence, RI 02940. maceroni.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 6, 2019