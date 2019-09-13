Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
2435 Warwick Ave
Warwick, RI 02889
(401) 738-1977
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
2435 Warwick Ave
Warwick, RI 02889
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
8:45 AM
Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
2435 Warwick Ave
Warwick, RI 02889
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Paul Church
One Saint Paul Place
Edgewood, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Albert Lolio
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Albert L. Lolio Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Albert L. Lolio Sr. Obituary
LOLIO, ALBERT L., SR.
86, passed away on September 11, 2019 at RI Hospital surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of the late Muriel (Kwiatkoski) Lolio for 53 years and son of the late Joseph and Marion (Gear) Lolio. Mr. Lolio was employed by Cumberland Engineering for 34 years as a metallurgy specialist before retiring. He was the founding father and president of the Seaview Jim Beam Bottle and Collectibles Club. He had a passion for creating and collecting first day covers and was an avid Red Sox fan. He received his education from URI and Brown University. He is survived by his daughters, Barbara Calise, Shirley Rineer, Joanne Lolio, Muriel Roy, Diane Smith and the late Marjorie Sivo; sons, Albert Lolio, Jr., John Lolio and Thomas Lolio; sisters, Beverly LaPierre, Shirley Cabana, Kathy Reis, Virginia Mitchell and Betty Burr; 21 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great-grandchildren. He was the grandfather of the late David Rineer, Jr, Toni Mercer and David Calise, Jr.; brother of the late Wallace Coegan, Donald, Kenneth and Edward Lolio. His funeral will be held Monday September 16, 2019 at 8:45 am from the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home 2435 Warwick Avenue Warwick with a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Paul Church One Saint Paul Place Edgewood at 10 am. Burial will be private in Pawtuxet Memorial Park Warwick. Visiting hours Sunday 5-8 pm. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions to Autism Project 1516 Atwood Avenue Johnston RI 02919 will be appreciated. Information and condolences visit theQuinnFuneralHome.Com
Published in The Providence Journal on Sept. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Albert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
Download Now