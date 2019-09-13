|
LOLIO, ALBERT L., SR.
86, passed away on September 11, 2019 at RI Hospital surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of the late Muriel (Kwiatkoski) Lolio for 53 years and son of the late Joseph and Marion (Gear) Lolio. Mr. Lolio was employed by Cumberland Engineering for 34 years as a metallurgy specialist before retiring. He was the founding father and president of the Seaview Jim Beam Bottle and Collectibles Club. He had a passion for creating and collecting first day covers and was an avid Red Sox fan. He received his education from URI and Brown University. He is survived by his daughters, Barbara Calise, Shirley Rineer, Joanne Lolio, Muriel Roy, Diane Smith and the late Marjorie Sivo; sons, Albert Lolio, Jr., John Lolio and Thomas Lolio; sisters, Beverly LaPierre, Shirley Cabana, Kathy Reis, Virginia Mitchell and Betty Burr; 21 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great-grandchildren. He was the grandfather of the late David Rineer, Jr, Toni Mercer and David Calise, Jr.; brother of the late Wallace Coegan, Donald, Kenneth and Edward Lolio. His funeral will be held Monday September 16, 2019 at 8:45 am from the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home 2435 Warwick Avenue Warwick with a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Paul Church One Saint Paul Place Edgewood at 10 am. Burial will be private in Pawtuxet Memorial Park Warwick. Visiting hours Sunday 5-8 pm. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions to Autism Project 1516 Atwood Avenue Johnston RI 02919 will be appreciated. Information and condolences visit theQuinnFuneralHome.Com
Published in The Providence Journal on Sept. 13, 2019