Albert L. "Al" Zuercher

Albert L. "Al" Zuercher Obituary
Zuercher, Albert " Al" L
Albert Zuercher of FL , Son of Hans and Marie Zuercher Born in Providence , RI passed away March 31 2020. He bravely fought cancer with his wife Gail by his side. He leaves his son David of ME, daughters Jill and Dianna of RI. Sisters Mary and Margie. Brothers Frederick, Walter, Robert, and Karl. Also he leaves 5 grandchildren. He was pre deceased by his first wife Linda brothers Richard , Willam, and John and sister Christine He served in the US Navy in Vietnam in the Seabees and was a life long carpenter. He enjoyed watching the birds and gardening. He will be sadly missed by many , a private memorial will be held in the near future.
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 13, 2020
