Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Ann Church
280 Hawkins St.
Providence, RI
MARRO, ALBERT JR.
84. Passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side. He was the loving husband of Norma (Pate) Marro. They had been married for 62 years. Born in Providence he was the son of the late Albert Marro Sr. and Claire Girardin. Albert served his country proudly in the United States Marine Corp. during WW II. He worked as a supervisor for B.A. Ballou before his retirement.
Besides his wife, he was the loving father of Lynn Marro and Debbie Fiocco and the late Albert Marro III. He was the father in law of Anthony Fiocco. He was the adoring grandfather of 4 and great grandfather of 5.
Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday April 30, 2019 in St. Ann Church, 280 Hawkins St. Providence at 10 A.M. Burial with military honors will be in Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Exeter. Calling hours are omitted. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hope Hospice and Palliative Care, 1085 North Main St. Providence 02904.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to the A.A. Mariani and Son Funeral Home.
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 27, 2019
