MASTRODICASA, ALBERT
93, of Cranston passed away peacefully at Rhode Island Hospital March 25, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Helene (Bard) Mastrodicasa for 19 years and the former husband of the late Lola (Mariani) Mastrodicasa for 47 years. Born in Piano D'Orta, Italy, he was a son of the late Giovanni and Giacinta Mastrodicasa.
Albert arrived in America in 1949, leaving Italy sponsored by his Godfather who introduced him through correspondence to a young lady, Lola Mariani. After a brief six week courtship, they married. A brick layer in Italy, Albert continued his craft here, alongside his brother, the late Cesare Mastrodicasa before establishing Masters Masonry in 1959.
Besides his wife Helene, he is survived by one daughter, Linda Sincerny and her husband Joseph P. Sincerny, one grandson, Joseph Albert "Joey" Sincerny and his fiancé Cait, sister-in-law Giuseppina "Pina" Mastrodicasa, niece Gia and Husband Tony, niece Lola and many other nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Cesare Mastrodicasa, Anita Palumbo and Angelo Mastrodicasa. Albert is also survived by his extended family, Helene's son, Timothy Keiser and his children Kelsie and Layla, and Helene's daughter Kerri Caraballo and her daughter Kaelyn.
His funeral and burial are private due to current health protocol. An announcement will be made in the future inviting relatives and friends to a Memorial Mass and visitation. In Lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to JDRF Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation 60 Walnut Street Wellesley Hills, MA 02481. Please share memories and condolences at WoodlawnGattone.com
Published in The Providence Journal from Mar. 29 to May 24, 2020