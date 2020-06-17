Albert Mastrodicasa

Linda, Joe & Joey,
Sending our sincere sympathy on the loss of your dad! Our prayers are with you all during this time.
MASTRODICASA, ALBERT
93, passed away March 25, 2020. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Memorial Mass Friday June 19th at 11 a.m. in Holy Apostles Church, Pippin Orchard Road, Cranston. The family will greet and receive guests as they enter the church, prior to Mass from 10:30-11 a.m. Please visit WoodlawnGattone.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 17, 2020.