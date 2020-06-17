Albert Mastrodicasa
MASTRODICASA, ALBERT
93, passed away March 25, 2020. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Memorial Mass Friday June 19th at 11 a.m. in Holy Apostles Church, Pippin Orchard Road, Cranston. The family will greet and receive guests as they enter the church, prior to Mass from 10:30-11 a.m. Please visit WoodlawnGattone.com

Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Visitation
10:30 - 11:00 AM
Holy Apostles Church
JUN
19
Memorial Mass
11:00 AM
Holy Apostles Church
Funeral services provided by
Woodlawn-Gattone-Remington Funeral Home Inc
600 Pontiac Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 421-0289
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

15 entries
April 22, 2020
Linda, Joe & Joey,
Sending our sincere sympathy on the loss of your dad! Our prayers are with you all during this time.
Linda & Paul Almberg
April 11, 2020
Al i knew you when i was 16 years old you were always a hard working man and a wonderful person it was always a pleasure to come down and get curb or whatever.You always had a smile and were a polite man may god bless you & may you rest in peace Johnny Keefe
JOHN KEEFE
April 10, 2020
Praying for your healing, comfort, strength and peace during this painful time.
Kristeen Manchester
April 8, 2020
Helene and family,
So sorry for your loss.

Janice Moore
April 2, 2020
We extend our deepest sympathies to you and your family.
The Cima Family
franca cima
April 1, 2020
Linda, Joe and Joey,
So sorry to hear of your dad's passing.

Love, Janice Caparco
April 1, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
March 31, 2020
Linda, Joe and Joey, we are so very sorry to learn of the death of your dad. Please know our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Linda+Steve Gershkoff
March 30, 2020
Linda, Joe & Joey I am so sorry for your loss. Your are in my thoughts and prayers
Patty Francois-Lewis
March 29, 2020
May the Perpetual Light shine upon him...

Mr. & Mrs. John H. Johnson, III
Venice, FL
John & Susan Johnson
March 29, 2020
My condolences to the entire family. Linda and Joey and joe. Albert taught me so much he was one of the few guys who gave me a chance in business. I enjoyed the few years working for him and working with his brother. Very intelligent and impressive. Every day he showed me something he made or even made better. God bless RIP
Gary Scolardi
March 29, 2020
Helene, I am so sorry for your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with you always.
Donna Chamberland
March 29, 2020
So sorry for your loss Helen. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your Family.
Kathy Carroccia
March 29, 2020
Our condolences Linda & Joe, both Pat and I feel so sad that we cant be with you during this sad time, but sure we will see you in the near future when our lives get back to normal.
Love
Fred & Pat.
March 29, 2020
Helene: So sorry to hear about your husband Albert passing. Please know that my thoughts and prayers are with you during this most difficult time....
Susan (Midgley) Johnson
