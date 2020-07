IZZI, ALBERT N.age 91, of West Greenwich, passed away, at home on Thursday, July 2, 2020. He was the husband of Antonetta "Etta" (Procaccini) Izzi.Born in Warwick, a son of the late Albert N. and Marie C. (Lombardi) Izzi, he resided in Warwick until moving to West Greenwich in 1965. He was a U.S. Navy veteran.Al had a passion for cars that began at the age of 15, leading to a 70 year career in automobile sales. He was the owner of Al Izzi's Motor Sales in Coventry and West Warwick until his retirement in 2017.Always interested in a new opportunity, Al was the owner of several businesses over the years to include: the Nooseneck Inn in West Greenwich, Piggly-Wiggly supermarket in Coventry, Bill Izzi's supermarket in Coventry, Community Foodland stores in Connecticut and East Greenwich, and Gray's Motel in North Kingstown.He was a former member of the West Greenwich Elks, having served as the first Exalted Ruler.In addition to his wife, he is survived by a daughter, Jennifer F. Bennett and her husband Mark, of Warwick; and nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Marie C. Izzi, William O. Izzi, and Eva S. Conti.A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, July 8, at 10 a.m. in St. Rocco's Church, 931 Atwood Avenue, Johnston. Visiting hours will be on Tuesday from 4-7 p.m. in the Barrett & Cotter Funeral Home, 1328 Warwick Avenue, Spring Green, Warwick. Facial coverings and social distancing will be required. Burial will be in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. www.barrettandcotter.com