IZZI, ALBERT N.
age 91, of West Greenwich, passed away, at home on Thursday, July 2, 2020. He was the husband of Antonetta "Etta" (Procaccini) Izzi.
Born in Warwick, a son of the late Albert N. and Marie C. (Lombardi) Izzi, he resided in Warwick until moving to West Greenwich in 1965. He was a U.S. Navy veteran.
Al had a passion for cars that began at the age of 15, leading to a 70 year career in automobile sales. He was the owner of Al Izzi's Motor Sales in Coventry and West Warwick until his retirement in 2017.
Always interested in a new opportunity, Al was the owner of several businesses over the years to include: the Nooseneck Inn in West Greenwich, Piggly-Wiggly supermarket in Coventry, Bill Izzi's supermarket in Coventry, Community Foodland stores in Connecticut and East Greenwich, and Gray's Motel in North Kingstown.
He was a former member of the West Greenwich Elks, having served as the first Exalted Ruler.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a daughter, Jennifer F. Bennett and her husband Mark, of Warwick; and nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Marie C. Izzi, William O. Izzi, and Eva S. Conti.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, July 8, at 10 a.m. in St. Rocco's Church, 931 Atwood Avenue, Johnston. Visiting hours will be on Tuesday from 4-7 p.m. in the Barrett & Cotter Funeral Home, 1328 Warwick Avenue, Spring Green, Warwick. Facial coverings and social distancing will be required. Burial will be in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. www.barrettandcotter.com