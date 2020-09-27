OLIVER, Albert "Al"Oliver, Albert "Al" World War II VeteranAlbert "Al" Oliver, 95 of Bristol, passed to eternal life on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at his home, with his loving family by his side. He was the cherished husband of Aida C. Maiato sharing a wonderful life together for 73 years. Born in Bristol, on October 6, 1924 he was the son of the late Joseph and Emily (Estrella) Oliver and was predeceased by his brother George.In addition to his wife Aida, he is survived by his loving children: Alan Oliver and his fiancée Lucille Longo; Paula Resmini and her husband Ronald Resmini; and Barbara Stamp and her companion Christopher Wharton. He was the cherished grandfather to 5 loving grandchildren: Jason Resmini, Adam Resmini and his wife Erica, Andrew Resmini and his wife Krissi, Gregory Oliver and his fiancée Holly Grossman, Allison Oliver and her fiancé Brian Goetz. Albert was the proud great-grandfather of Lukas and Jackson Resmini and newest arrival Cameron Oliver-Goetz. He is also survived by his former daughter in law Linda Oliver and by his sister in law Olga Oliver.A true Bristolian, Albert graduated from Colt High where he played basketball, football and baseball "lettering" for his position as pitcher. Al was featured in the Phoenix for throwing a "no hitter".At 18, during World War II, Al enlisted in the Navy earning the rank of Navy Torpedo Man Petty Officer 3rd class on the USS San Jacinto. His duty took him to the South Pacific, New Guinea, the Solomon Islands, Philippines and Australia.After his service, Al returned to Bristol where he met the love of his life, Aida. They soon married and together raised three children. At times Al worked multiple jobs to provide for his family including preparing tax returns, selling real estate and selling insurance by going door to door to establish clients.He was employed at Kaiser Aluminum where management offered him a position managing a plant in Cleveland, Ohio. Albert declined that offer in order to raise his family in Bristol.In 1962, Albert established Oliver Insurance in Bristol, his three generational insurance agency currently run by his son Alan and grandson Gregory. Al received various achievements and top producer awards for insurance sales. He was a member of the Independent Insurance Agents Association of RI, Bristol School Committee, Chamber of Commerce and the Elks.An avid golfer, Al was a member of Crestwood CC where on 9/3/97 he made a "hole in one" on the 17th. Loving the warm weather, Al and Aida spent many enjoyable winters in Florida.Albert was a devoted husband and loving father. Our many family trips and golf outings were his most cherished memories.Our family would like to acknowledge and thank the outstanding and compassionate care given by his devoted caregivers at home, Cecelia, Rosa, Denia, Maria, Kim and most especially Dr. Paul Agatiello who was our trusted and invaluable lifeline of support, devotion and care to our Dad for so many years.Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial, Thursday October 1st, 11 AM at St. Elizabeth Church, 330 Wood Street. Mask use is required and social distancing guidelines will be followed. Due to Covid-19 concerns and restrictions calling hours are respectfully omitted.In lieu of flowers, donations to the East Bay Food Pantry, Bristol Fire and Rescue, or Dana Farber Cancer Institute in his memory would be greatly appreciated.Arrangements are with the George C. Lima Funeral Home.