GUERCIA, ALBERT R.
62, of Smithfield, passed away on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Kent Hospital, Warwick. Born in Providence, he was the son of Natalie A. (DiRaimo) Guercia and the late Albert Guercia.
Besides his mother he is survived by his dear siblings Felicia Accioli of Providence, Paul Guercia of North Providence, Michael Guercia of North Providence and Shelia Kaiser of Cranston.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his funeral service to be held on Friday at 11 in the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory 1278 park Ave., Cranston followed by burial in RI Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Exeter. VISITING HOURS: Thursday 6-8 PM . Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to: Special Olympics Rhode Island Attn: Donations 370 George Washington Highway Smithfield, RI 02917.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 27, 2019